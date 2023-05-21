Be A Pro And Back Amateur

Some strange racing this Monday but I have found a couple of decent sorts who can both give us a good run for our money, hopefully a winning one. At Ffos Las I am quite sweet on the chances of top-weight Amateur in the three and a half mile handicap chase at 3.20pm.

He has won over this course and distance twice and placed on one other occasion, the latest off this mark on similar ground in April last year. Third last time out here on softer going he has everything in his favour now and appears to be one of the better bets to start the week.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Amateur 3.20pm Ffos Las 9/4 Bet365