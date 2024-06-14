Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.
The Eyes Have it

June 14, 2024
Sean Trivass

There is a chance that early favourite Adaay In Devon will be rushed off her feet over five furlongs on this quicker going, and although sure to be running on well at the death, the value may lie elsewhere.

Flora Of Bermuda is best in at these weights on official ratings but may prefer a bit more give in the ground to give her all, and I am willing to have an each way punt on Nighteyes at a double figure price (hopefully). David O’Meara stepped a handicapper up to win for us in Listed class earlier in the week (Lava Stream 14/1 last Sunday), and although the daughter of Night of Thunder only won a Class Four handicap at Haydock last week, she did so with ease, that was on a similar surface, and I am pretty hopeful that she will improve even further.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nighteyes 2.40pm Sandown 10/1 Bet365

