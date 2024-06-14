The Eyes Have it

There is a chance that early favourite Adaay In Devon will be rushed off her feet over five furlongs on this quicker going, and although sure to be running on well at the death, the value may lie elsewhere.

Flora Of Bermuda is best in at these weights on official ratings but may prefer a bit more give in the ground to give her all, and I am willing to have an each way punt on Nighteyes at a double figure price (hopefully). David O’Meara stepped a handicapper up to win for us in Listed class earlier in the week (Lava Stream 14/1 last Sunday), and although the daughter of Night of Thunder only won a Class Four handicap at Haydock last week, she did so with ease, that was on a similar surface, and I am pretty hopeful that she will improve even further.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nighteyes 2.40pm Sandown 10/1 Bet365