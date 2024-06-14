Recent Winner Has Each Way Chances

Just the five previous runnings of this so no real point in using statistics to try and prove anything, though we do know that we haven’t seen a winner priced longer than 15/2 – so far – and only the one winning favourite. Five runnings, five different trainers and five different jockeys doesn’t help either, but with only the one horse a winner last time out – he will do for me!

Jack Channon has made a good start to his training career without garnering the column inches he deserves, and in Burdett he has a potential improver. The gelding could be called the winner a long way out at York last month, racing out the back before being produced for an easy two length victory, though the handicapper has reacted badly and put him up 6lb.

That was also a Class Four and this is a Class Two so he will need to find more to get competitive, but he gets to carry a lowly eight stone eight this afternoon which is not an issue for jockey Edward Greatrex, and although drawn high in the 14 box, that should not be an excuse even at Chester over this trip for a hold up horse.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Burdett 3.20pm Chester 12/1 Bet365