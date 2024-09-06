The Formbook Clearly Points To A Symbol

All-weather time, which at least gives us a touch more certainty over the going, and this Group Three sprint over the six furlongs for two-year-olds has seen nine successful trainers in the last 10 runnings, with only Charlie Appleby doubling up.

Maiden winner Symbol Of Strength has to be the one they all need to beat, with Adrian Paul Keatley’s son of Kodiac the obvious form pick.

Fifth on his Beverley debut, he built on that with a comfortable victory in an Ayr maiden, but it his last run that makes him stand out from the rest. Sent off an 80/1 shot for the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes at York last month, he came might close to causing a huge upset when beaten just a length into third, with Molecomb Stakes winner Big Mojo a length behind him, and the Aidan O’Brien trained favourite Camille Pissaro over four lengths behind him.

We do have to assume that was not a one-off I admit, and his price is far skinnier than I had hoped, but he is officially rated 12lb better than any of his rivals, yet only has to give 3lb to the likes of It Ain’t Two, with Jouncy my idea of his biggest danger (and an each way alternative) in a first-time visor.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Symbol Of Strength 2.00pm Kempton 11/8 most bookmakers