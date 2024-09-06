A Gift That Keeps On Giving

A Group Three event to start our Saturday afternoon, over the Haydock mile but with the warning attached that the word soft seems likely to be in the going description which will be an issue for some of these.

Only seven runners, but as I write they still bet 4/1 the field which gives us all a good idea of just how closely matched this event is. Cicero’s Gift heads the market, and although he was beaten 19 lengths on quicker ground at Goodwood, he clearly prefers a softer surface to give his best.

Wins at Newbury, Wolverhampton and Goodwood were followed by a seventh to Paddington in the Group One St James’s palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last June when he weas repeatedly denied a clear run, while this season has seen a win on soft ground at Sandown before last month’s instantly forgettable effort.

There is a thought that we have not seen the best of him yet, and if that is the case, this is his to lose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cicero’s Gift 1.15pm Haydock 7/2 most bookmakers