The Formbook Doesn’t Lie

On the all-weather (Tapeta) at Southwell this evening it may be worth taking the chance that Gressington can give 4lb or more to all his rivals bar one in the 7.30pm, with his form looking good enough to suggest a victory.

A winner on his debut over course and distance, that form has been franked with the runner-up and fourth winning since, while his only other start saw a neck second when caught in the shadow of the post at Redcar on the grass.

Again the form looks above average with the third and fifth successful since, and if he is fit enough to do himself justice, then he looks the one to be on this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gressington 7.30pm Southwell 7/4 Bet365