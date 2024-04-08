Warrior Won’t Mind A Battle

We finally have another Flat meeting on the turf to work on, this time from Thirsk and as I write, they are expecting soft ground with no inspection currently planned – great news!

Too many long-absent horses with possible fitness issues meaning common sense suggests I leave the handicaps alone, and my one selection will run in the opener at 2.15pm.

Despite the presence of some well-bred newcomers (I am thinking Arabie and Jungle Sound particularly), experience can be invaluable in juvenile maidens, and that could give the edge to Atherstone Warrior. A son of Coulsty out of a Beat Hollow mare, he showed surprising speed on his debut at Doncaster in the Brocklesby Stakes on the opening day of the new turf season, rallying late on to be beaten a length and a head at the line.

He may well be better over further later in the year looking at his pedigree, but for now, if he can match the pacesetters early doors, he might be able to get off the mark and prove a shrewd purchase at only 10,000 Guineas.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Atherstone Warrior 2.15pm Thirsk 2/1 Bet365 and William Hill