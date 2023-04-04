The Full Monty At Wetherby

Once again the only Flat racing in the UK today is on the all-weather, so we will start our selection process over the jumps at Wetherby, and it’s a risky one. Harry Derham is qucklly making a good name for himself in the training ranks and with his horses running to form, it may be worth a small each-way bet on Montys Medoc in the 2.00pm.

The risk factor largely revolves around his long absence of well over a year since he came home ninth over this trip at Wincanton in October 2021 on his final start for Paul Nicholls.

Prior to that he had won a similar race at Newton Abbot in September off the exact mark he is set to race off here, and with just the nine races on the clock, who is to say he cannot improve further.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Montys Medoc 2.00pm Wetherby 13/2 888sport.com