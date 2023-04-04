Coco Is No Clown

I am usually quite wary of simply backing winning point-to-pointers when the switch to bumpers with the drop from three miles to two quite a big ask for some of them, and the market a more reliable guide than the formbook.

I will make an exception in the case of Dan Skelton’s Coco Mademoiselle, a winner at Tinahely in January and sold for £100,000 soon after. The daughter of Doyen quickened up in the style of a decent horse that day and it is her acceleration that drew her to my attention here, and if she can keep pace with the leaders early doors, she may have too much in the finish for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Coco Mademoiselle 5.55pm Wetherby 2/1 Bet365