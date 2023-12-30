The Game Is Up At Exeter

Although I accept that Cheltenham put on the best card this afternoon that does not mean they provide the better betting opportunities and I have switched my attentions to Exeter in the hunt for more value. Tango Tara certainly looks interesting for Paul Nicholls on his first start over fences, but he wears a tongue tie despite a wind operation which has to be of some concern, and hasn’t been seen in action since winning over hurdles in April 2022 and along with recent Fontwell winner Good Friday Fairy, they will hopefully make a bigger price for High Game Royal.

Trainer Philip Hobbs won this with Musical Slave in 2020 and is back for more alongside joint-trainer Johnson White with the seven-year-old, whose two starts over fences have seen a second at Warwick and a third at Chepstow. That experience plus the 7lb claim from the saddle of Callum Pritchard seem to give him every chance to carry top weight to victory here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win High Game Royal 12.25pm Exeter 3/1 888sport.com