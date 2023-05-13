The Golden Ticket

If the forecasts are to be believed then we will get an each way price about Golden Gal ahead of the 2.50pm when the four-year-old arrives with every chance. Already a winner off a higher mark under jockey Harry Russell here in August last year who is good value for his 3lb claim from the saddle, but better still she comes out of the two stall here which over five furlongs is a big advantage.

Add the fact that this is her second start after wind-surgery, and the planets may be aligned (?) for a big and hopefully winning run this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Golden Gal 2.50pm Catterick 5/1 Bet365