No Need For An Umbrella At Catterick

Not the most exciting start to the week with not one day meeting down south and loads further north (where is the sense in that), though I have found a couple I like the look of at Catterick. Starting with the opener at 1.50pm, and I do like the chances of Rain Cap here with the excellent Aidan Keeley in the saddle in this apprentices’ event.

Our jockey has already won ten races in 2023 which is a big positive, while the horse was last seen coming home a length fourth at Wolverhampton over a furlong further. He races off 1lb lower here which seems generous, and with his last win over this course and distance off a pound higher in August last year, his chances are there for all to see.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rain Cap 1.50pm Catterick 9/2 Bet365