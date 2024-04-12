The Grand National Winner – I Can Feel It In My Water

The big one -The Grand National, more than four and a quarter miles over unusual fences on soft ground – this may well be a war of attrition and there is every chance we see a surprise. Corach Rambler is a very worthy favourite and the 20293 winner is due to go up three pounds for future contests, suggesting he is well in at the weights.

We know he handles track and trip and I would love him to win this for Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore, but he scored by just over two lengths last year – and is running off 13lb higher now suggesting this may be a big ask for the Cheltenham Gold Cup third. At 11/2 he should not be ignored for a saving bet.

Vanillier is weighted to get the better of him on last year’s form (9lb better off for a couple of lengths) and is another to consider, but Meetingofthewaters is very narrowly preferred. Trained by that man Willie Mullins, his jumping can let him down now and then (gulp), but he looks the ideal sort for the race, where the front-runners can go off too fast, leaving the way clear for a hold up horse.

Last seen running on into third in the three mile one furlong Ultima Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, he was only put up 2lb for that which seems pretty generous but still races off his old mark now, and if he gets round in once piece, at 9/1 he will be my each way suggestion.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Meetingofthewaters 4.00pm Aintree 11/1 most bookmakers