The Honour Is All Mine At Newmarket

The 2.25pm at Newmarket may only be an end of season novice but I get the feeling we may be seeing some of these competing in some decent races next year after a winter to grow and strengthen. The betting suggests we have a two horse race on our hands and that may well be the case, with the Charlton’s responsible for Greek Order and Charlie Appleby for Regal Honour. Both came home third on their only start to date, both were slowly away, and both were beaten about a length, suggesting they have plenty more to offer. I have gone for the Godolphin horse on this occasion with his stable in the better form of the two, and as a half-brother to some speedy sorts, this may be more his trip at present. Champion jockey William Buick is a good man to have on your side, as is Ryan Moore of course, and I may even bet the reverse forecast as a saver in case I have the pair the wrong way round.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Regal Honour 2.25pm Newmarket 5/4 Bet365