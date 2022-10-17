Point-To-Point Winner Could Make A Splash Over Hurdles

Gary Moore and Jamie Moore are a combination to follow at the Sussex tracks and elsewhere, and they have four with chances at Fontwell this afternoon and seem unlikely to walk away empty handed.

Naturally, I can only suggest one of them (and may get the wrong one), but I have come down on the side of Givega, a point-to-point winner at Tramore in May 2021, and making his debut under rules today.

The form of his victory has been boosted by successes for the third and the fifth since, and with the stable having a double at Plumpton on Monday, we know for a fact the Moore string are in good form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Givega 1.12pm Fontwell 2/1 Bet365