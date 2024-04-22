The Long Journey South Could Pay Dividends

Epsom’s track is a strange one and it can catch horses out (so bets need to be reduced accordingly), but I am hoping there is a lot more to come from the Charlie Johnston trained Qitaal, who is having just his sixth race at the age of five.

A winner for the yard in October 2021 he changed yards and left for Ken Condon in Ireland where he raced just once when sixth at Naas in May 2022 after which he disappeared from the scene until being gelded and sent back to the Johnstons in March this year.

Reappearing after 687 days at Doncaster off a mark of 77 his odds of 14/1 in a field of 10 suggested he would need the run, but nobody told the horse who won comfortably by a length and a half.

Upped a class and racing off 6lb higher, he will need to do more in this better race but if he doesn’t “bounce” after his first run back, he may have more wins to come this season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Qitaal 3.20pm Epsom 5/2 most bookmakers