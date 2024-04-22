Once-Raced Juvenile Can Only Improve

Pit Boss is a newcomer to watch in the 2.35pm for Yarmouth in a race that may be dominated by the George Boughey yard with Foro Romano my number one pick.

William Buick takes the ride on the son of Acclamation who was sent off the 2/1 favourite on his debut on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, where he came home a well-beaten third.

He seemed to hit a bit of a flat spot that day at a crucial stage before being caught late on for second, but ought to know his job a lot better now, though in time a sixth furlong may see him in an even better light.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Foro Romano 2.35pm Yarmouth 100/30 Bet365 and William Hill