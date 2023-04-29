The Markers All Lead To Eponina

Back to the Flat again this afternoon and Beverley put on a highly competitive card where I have a couple of fancies. Eponina looks to have plenty going for her ahead of the Class Five handicap at 4.03pm for shrewd trainer Mick Appleby, with a good draw in the three stall, soft ground form to her name, wins off higher marks, and a solid fourth over further off 2lb higher last time out.

Add all those “ingredients” together and it hard to see how she cannot get involved in the finish with a place the least I am expecting.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Eponina 4.03pm Beverley 4/1 Bet365