The Money Is In The Post

Sometimes you find a horse you just keep following over a cliff for reasons unknown, and the Milton Harris trained Postmark certainly fits the bill for me. He has always been held in very high regard at home, winning one of his first three starts over hurdles on a Newbury maiden, and competing at a decent level without success elsewhere.

I thought he was up to winning on his last outing at Ludlow but he ran a stinker to come home eighth, but I am willing to give him one more chance on his handicap bow this afternoon.

A mark of 114 may seriously underestimate his true abilities, but more importantly, he should get the faster surface he needs to be seen at his peak. Add the booking of Harry Skelton to ride, and all things point to a better performance here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Postmark 3.50pm Warwick 8/1 888sport.com