In-Form Stable Can Strike Again

Jockey William Buick could be in for a good afternoon at Yarmouth, and if State of Desire lives up to his breeding he can go well in the 3.10pm, but the Charlie Appleby horses have me confused of late and I prefer the jockey’s chances on Mantra in the 3.40pm instead at a better price.

An unraced daughter of Tamayyuz who cost £160,000 at the breeze-up sales, she is in the hands of George Boughey who landed our bets with Asadna on Sunday afternoon, and if lightning strikes twice, we may well get the same result here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mantra 3.40pm Yarmouth 7/2 most bookmakers