The Moore The Merrier

One race later, this time over hurdles, and it is a pretty race occurrence for local trainer Gary Moore to leave this track empty handed, pointing me to the chances of Mark Of Gold in the 4.30pm.

Two of his three wins over hurdles have been over this C&D which is a big positive, but he has also scored at Newbury and at Haydock and Bath on the Flat, so he is no one-trick pony, and if he is fit enough for his first start since May when he was well-beaten in a better race, he has to have a rock solid chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mark Of Gold 4.30pm Plumpton 4/1 Bet365