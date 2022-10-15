Trainer And Jockey Combo Are Hot At Plumpton

Three out of three successful selections yesterday makes a pleasant change, but no time to sit back as the search for our next winner is a never ending quest. The National Hunt season doesn’t really kick off in my mind until November but I am still focussing my attentions on Plumpton this afternoon starting with the handicap chase at 3.55pm.

One look at the statistics and I note that jockey Tom Cannon does particularly well at the Sussex track as does trainer Chris Gordon, and that leads me to a bet on Pasvolsky here.

Although only fifth on his last start at Fontwell in May, that was over hurdles, and he has already won over this C&D over fences in December last year, and a repeat of that may well be enough here off a mark of 117 which looks generous enough.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pasvolsky 3.55pm Plumpton 7/4 all bookmakers