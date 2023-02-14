The Moore The Merrier

With small fields at Leicester we will start at Sandown this afternoon where Gary Moore introduces Flamelco in the opener for his first start on British soil. Bought for 67,000 Euros, the son of Falco won a race at Nantes in March last year and has decent placed form to his name as well with a second to Kolkova in June.

Although she has to carry top-weight this afternoon, Caollin Quinn is a decent up and coming jockey who does well in these Conditional Jockey’s races, and he may well steer her in to the top three before she steps up in class over the rest of the season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Flamelco 1.15pm Sandown 8/1 most bookmakers