Appleby Eight-Year-Old Is At The Top Of His Game

Michael Appleby is a trainer I have a lot of time for and his record is there for all to see, with the eight-year-old Sicario a prime example as he looks for his hat-trick in the Chelmsford final due off at 8.30pm.

Kept at a relatively low level he has won over a mile and three at Wolverhampton and Southwell already this month, the last very easily, and if he remains at the same level, then he is difficult to oppose despite having to give eight pounds away to all of his rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sicario 8.30pm Chelmsford 8/11 Paddy Power and Betfair