The Moore The Merrier At Ascot

All eyes on Ascot this afternoon where we have some interesting contests, none more so than the 2.35pm over a fraction shy of two miles, where I am hoping that Gary Moore can get even more improvement out of Aggagio.

He actually drops in class after winning a Class Two at Goodwood following a sustained battle with Earlofthecotswolds, though he does have 4lb more from the handicapper. The interesting thing is that he was expected to return to hurdles (where he is undoubtedly well-handicapped), yet his shrewd handler feels he can chase another decent pot this afternoon, which is hopefully a hint in itself.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aggagio 2.35pm Ascot 2/1 William Hill