Shhh – Appleby Horse Has A Chance

Back to the Charlie Appleby bandwagon that has served us so well this season next when Silent Speech finally returns to the track after a long break. He has been sent off odds- on for three of his four starts, winning two of them bean being beaten a short head despite finishing lame on his latest outing, but that was at Meydan in February and we haven’t seen him since.

Gelded in April, that may well be another reason for of his absence but they have the facilities to get him fit at home, and as a son of Dubawi out of a Nashwan mare, they would have hoped he was better than a handicapper. Top-weight is of some concern before he tackles the 4.20pm this afternoon but I am hoping he has that touch of class needed, in which case he may well come home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Silent Speech 4.20pm Ascot 5/1 Bet365