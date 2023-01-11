The Only Way Is Huntingdon.

If I was only allowed to watch one race this afternoon it would most certainly be the 3.00pm at Huntingdon which I suspect is full of horses who will go on to win more races as the season progresses.

Samuel Spade has done nothing wrong and could hit a place, a remark that also applies to Polyphonic, yet they may both have their work cut out to cope with Gary Moore’s Perseus Way.

Second to the classy Scriptwriter at Cheltenham on his hurdling bow, he followed that with an easy win in a maiden hurdle at Leicester before a two length third in a Grade Two at Chepstow after being hampered after the fourth hurdle.

That form looks by far the best on offer here and if he gets around without too many mistakes, he ought to prove too good for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Perseus Way 3.00pm Huntingdon 5/4 Bet365