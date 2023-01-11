Monjules Could Be On The Money

We all know head is supposed to rule heart when it comes to picking bets but where is the fun in that? I’m a huge fan of Lorcan Murtagh who I worked with last year when he was sidelined with a broken leg, and wish him nothing but the best on every ride he has as he looks to make it in this very tough sport.

I would possibly back him on a donkey to be honest, but he rides one with an excellent chance in the opener at Huntingdon this afternoon and that will be where my money goes. Monjules won in his first start for Harry Fry after transferring from the John Norton yard when coming six lengths clear of his rivals at Sedgefield, a course he also won at in November 2021 in a better race off a mark of 116.

He had fallen back down the handicap to win off 98 but has only been put up seven pounds for that, and isn’t being asked to do anything he hasn’t done before with the exception of the step up in trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Monjules 1.00pm Huntingdon 15/8 most bookmakers