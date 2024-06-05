The Others Have A Battle On Their Hands

The fillies maiden (Haydock 4.05pm) looks a race to record and watch a few times, and I would be very surprised if there aren’t plenty of future winners who cannot all come home in front this afternoon.

The shortlist would have to include Faifa, Lady La Fay, Chorus, and Power of Destiny, but I am hoping it will be Queen Of Soldiers who comes out on top.

The daughter of Sea The Stars cost connections 380,000 Euros as a yearling but didn’t see the track as a two-year-old, making her debut with an eye-catching second at Ascot last month, beaten a head at the line when possibly left with a bit too much to do.

She can only improve for that experience, is reunited with James Doyle, and still holds an entry in the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, suggesting she is held in high regard, and that a race of this nature ought to be well within her capabilities.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Queen Of Soldiers 4.05pm Haydock 2/1 bet365