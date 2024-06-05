Pearls Before Swine

Not the easiest of days by any stretch of the imagination, but I will have a small each way bet on Julie Camacho’s Pearl Abbey in the 3.05pmn at Haydock, a Class Four handicap over six furlongs.

Sitting sweetly on bottom weight here, and with jockey Tom Kiely-Marshall claiming 7lb from the saddle, the lightly raced filly won her maiden last time out on the Wolverhampton all-weather by a cosy three lengths, going further away as they headed towards the line.

Well drawn in the 10 stall and with the likelihood of further improvement, I am hoping the instructions are “point and shoot” and she sets off on or near the head of affairs, in which case a mark of only 74 may prove pretty generous.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pearl Abbey 3.05pm Haydock. 8/1 Bet365