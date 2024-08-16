The Price Is Just Impossible To Resist

Seven runners is a real pain in the butt with an eighth needed to be paid out on the first three home, but I am still going in each way on Folgaria at these prices.

English Oak heads the current market but he has to give 8lb to the selection who is a three-year-old filly, and is only rated 3lb his superior, while second favourite Kikkuli disappointed when sixth at Deauville, though that was on softer ground and at Group One level.

My suggestion won a Group Three here at Newbury over seven furlongs on her return, and has been highly tried since with a five and a half length 11th in the French 1000 Guineas (Group One), and a six length sixth in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot (also Group One), which may be just about the best form on offer, and with Hollie Doyle in the saddle one more, she could surprise them all at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Folgaria 3.35pm Newbury 14/1 Bet Victor and Coral