The Rest Of The Royal Ascot Card In Brief

3.05pm

Anybody’s race with 17 of the declared runners a winner last time out. Asadna caught the eye on his debut when strolling home after clocking some decent fractions, and if he gets the run of the race it could go his way.

3/1 most bookmakers

3.40pm

Coolnagatta to win – top Australian sprinter with some of the best form in the Southern hemisphere, she may get the better of Highfield Princess today.

9/2 most bookmakers

5.00pm

A super tough race to part punters from their money but I will be having a little each way on Zinc White, a very easy winner over two and a quarter miles at Chester last time out and although upped 8lb for that, the five-year-old still sneaks in here off bottom weight.

14/1 Bet365 (each way)

5.35pm

Add the colours of the King to the Gosdens, and add Frankie Dettori in the saddle and you get the favourite here in Saga, but any value has long gone, and I prefer the each way chances of stable companion Francesco Clemente who is better off at the weights with King of Conquest who beat him at Goodwood, will improve for his first run of the season, and tries cheekpieces to bring about that little bit of improvement.

11/2 Bet365 (each way)