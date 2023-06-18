Well Handicapped Option In The Lucky Last

It looks more than a little difficult to even consider opposing Vauban here with Willie Mullins teaming up with Ryan Moore. He is only rated 101 on the Flat with his last win at Vichy for his previous connections, but he has won three times over hurdles and wasn’t beaten far in the Punchestown Champion hurdle behind stablemate State Man.

He looks ridiculously well handicapped to me (rated 160 over hurdles) and if he has the stamina for this trip, he may well be the banker of the week.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Vauban 6.10pm Ascot 15/8 Coral and Ladbrokes