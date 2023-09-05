The Route To Riches?

Off to Salisbury for my first bet this afternoon when William Haggas tries cheekpieces on Garden Route as the son of Galileo returns to the mile and more importantly, a faster surface.

An easy winner at Windsor over this trip on his first start after being gelded he patently failed to see out the mile and a quarter at Goodwood on soft ground, but back at his favoured trip, I get the feeling we may not have seen the best of him yet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Garden Route 4.45pm Salisbury 6/4 William Hill