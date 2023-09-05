Moore Filly Can Really Motor

Time for a bit of conspiracy theory with my next suggestion which will be Le Mans ahead of the 5.15pm at Salisbury. A winner over a mile on her debut, she was beaten a head at Kempton on her only other start over seven furlongs when running on well to only just fail to get up.

Ryan Moore rode her that day and is back in the saddle here, and I would like to think he had some input in pushing the Kodiac filly up in trip this afternoon. If that is the case who would know better than her jockey, and with the likelihood of more to come after just the two starts, she will do for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Le Mans 5.15pm Salisbury 2/1 William Hill