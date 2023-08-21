The Stats Point To The Fahey Gelding At York

And after a day off the Flat is back with five cards, obviously headed by the Day One of the York Ebor meeting which promises to be a cracker. The opener at 1.50pm is a proper old-fashioned cavalry charge over the five furlongs with 20 runners at the time of writing, but interestingly enough we can look back at past results and use those statistics to rip through the field.

In 14 runnings we have never seen a three-year-old winner (four go), and none who have been officially rated lower than 92 (off go another 10) – and if those stats are upheld, life gets that little bit easier and I am down to six contenders!

All the winners had raced in the last 30 days, which gets rid on one more, so we can hopefully focus on the “famous five”. Equilateral would be the first horse rated above 104 to win so I will reluctantly cross him off as well, leaving me with Intrinsic Bond, Makanah, Mondammej, and Vintage Clarets. Yes, I will mess about with those four in 10p tricasts for a laugh, but looking for a sole selection and my next note was that no winner has come out of a stall higher than 18 (bye-bye Makanah sadly) so it has to be Vintage Clarets for me.

Despite all the talk about a low draw this race her been won from the 15 stall more than any other, and Richard Fahey has placed with two of his 10 runners in this contest, and that may give him the edge over Mondamme for a huge priced one-two.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Vintage Clarets 1.50pm York 16/1 Bet365 and William Hill