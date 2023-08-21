Gosden Stayer Looks A Class Act

There is talk in Newmarket that the Gosdens may have the next Stradivarius on their hands in three-year-old Gregory, an unbeaten son of Golden Horn who was last seen winning the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot over a mile and three-quarters.

Already the favourite for the St Leger next month he will know he has been in a race today with Charlie Appleby’s Castle Way and Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous in opposition and getting 3lb but if he is as good as they hope, this should only be a stepping stone to the final classic.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gregory 3.00pm York 5/4 William Hill