The Sun Shines On The Righteous

The Gosden’s used to handle Imperial Sun who was rated as highly as 87 at his peak on the Flat, but a move to Oliver Greenall for a jumps campaign fell off the rails at the first attempt with a fifth of 10 at Ludlow in January 2022 – and he hasn’t been seen in anger since.

His new owners have moved him to the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard and there is little doubt that he has more than enough inherent ability to win a race like this, though whether Nigel can coax it out of him is the bigger question.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Imperial Sun 4.10pm Fontwell 8/1 most bookmakers