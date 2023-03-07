In-Form Combo Could Strike At Wincanton

Five days to go until Cheltenham (not that I am counting J) and if we can find some more winners between now and then, all well and good. Stormy Flight has been showing some serious improvement since wind surgery with a big priced second at Chepstow followed by a convincing win at Taunton and if he can improve again for that start, the 1.30pm at Wincanton could be his for the taking. He does have to shoulder an added 9lb for that success but appears to be on an upward curve, and with both jockey and trainer in decent form of late he won’t be too far away.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Stormy Flight 1.30pm Wincanton 13/8 William Hill