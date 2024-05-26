The Tide Has Turned

The Gosden stable have a lively contender for the Novice Stakes at 3.10pm in Theory Of Tides, a winner at Nottingham on his only start, and likely to find more with that run under his belt. He isn’t easy to oppose to be fair, but he does have to give 7lb or more to all his rivals thanks to a winner’s penalty, but the race didn’t go his way from the start that day and he did well to power past them all to win going away at the line.

One note of caution is that Charlie Appleby seems happy enough to let Act In Line take him on once more on these revised terms (7lb for five lengths) with the Dubawi gelding sure to improve for the experience, but the winner looked a decent sort and may be able to confirm the form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Theory Of Tides 3.10pm Yarmouth 7/4 William Hill