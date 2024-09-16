Three Pronged Attack – By One Horse

I really did not expect to be suggesting anything at Newcastle this evening, but I did spot a rare runner for Newmarket handler Roger Varian in the Coolmore colours better known for their runners for Aidan O’Brien.

A son of No Nay Never out of a Redoubte’s Choice mare and this related to numerous winners headed by multiple Australian Group One winer Zoustar, Trident has already been gelded but is bred to win a race or two, and has been found a sensible opportunity in the 7.30pm for his racecourse debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Trident 7.30pm Newcastle 15/8 William Hill