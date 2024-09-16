Midnight At 3.05pm?

Starting off this Tuesday at Yarmouth with the 3.05pm in what looks a very interesting race for the money.

Al Misbar has been sent off at a pretty short price for both starts for Charlie Appleby and although still a maiden, he will carry the first colours for owners Godolphin.

West Acre was also sent off at the head of the market for his debut before running on to get up late over a furlong shorter, and he also looks a player, but if Midnight Thunder has a good day, he will do for me.

Trained by Saeed Bin Suroor and to be ridden by Oisin Murphy, he may carry the Godolphin second colours but he caught my eye with an easy Windsor victory on soft going, scoring by close to five lengths eased down after being sent to the front at the two furlong pole.

He does have to give weight to all his rivals except West Acre thanks to a winner’s penalty, but after only two starts, he may still have improvement to follow.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Midnight Thunder 3.05pm Yarmouth 6/4 Bet365