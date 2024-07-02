Thunder Could Storm Home

The Reverend impressed when winning a heavy ground maiden at Newmarket last November, but he hasn’t been seen since which has to be a concern, and is related to plenty of winners who have been successful on softer going.

His ability to handle the quicker ground expected at Thirsk this afternoon has to be taken on trust, and as he has to give 7lb to Thunder Run here, that could prove a huge ask.

Karl Burke’s son of Night Of Thunder caught the eye when second at Wetherby last month, running on from midfield to finish second over a furlong shorter without being knocked about too much. He can only improve for the experience and at these weights, appears to have every chance of getting off the mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Thunder Run 3.15pm Thirsk 7/4 William Hill