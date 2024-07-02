Second Can Come Home First

A Class Six handicap always comes with the associated risk that the majority of competitors aren’t necessarily that reliable, but it may still be worth taking a chance on Second Collection, an easy winner over the five furlongs here and lumbered with a 4lb penalty this evening in the 6.00pm.

He was always travelling well last time out and could be called the winner a long way out by those watching, and if he arrives at the same level here, another win may be on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Second Collection 6.00pm Bath 3/1 Bet365 and William Hill