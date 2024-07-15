Time For A Bet On Karl’s Newbie

Coto De Caza caught the eye on her Lingfield debut when beaten a neck onto third despite showing signs of inexperience and she looks all set to go close once more in the Beverley maiden at 2.30pm.

Risky as it may seem, word is that Karl Burke has another good one on his hands in the shape of Timescape, a daughter of Havana Grey out of a winning Garswood mare, and who is reputedly flying on the home gallops.

She already holds a Lowther Stakes entry (Group Two) suggesting the rumours I am hearing aren’t far off the truth, and if she is as good as they think, she may take some stopping here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Timescape 2.30pm Beverley 5/2 William Hill