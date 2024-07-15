An Outsider Who Could Go Well At A Huge Price

Sometimes in this game you have to think way outside the box and add a prayer for good measure, and that is the case this afternoon ahead of the maiden at 4.15pm, from Nottingham.

Hands up, trainer Conrad Allen and I go back more years than either of us would care to count, and I genuinely believe he is grossly underrated and does a quite remarkable job with the horses in his care.

He runs My Awele here, a daughter of US Navy Flag who could be well bought at 70,000 Guineas assuming she improves after her ninth at Yarmouth last month where she was easy to back and raced far too keenly before weakening late on over the seven furlongs,

She drops back to five furlongs this afternoon and I am really hopeful jockey Jack Gilligan will be allowed to let her bowl along form the off this time around, in which case we could get a huge run at an equally big price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way My Awele 4.15pm Nottingham 16/1 most bookmakers