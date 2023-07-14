Time For A First Win Over Hurdles

No hanging around as we move straight on to the 3.25pm when I have been looking forward to the return of prolific winner The Galahad Kid.

Trained by Fergal O’Brien, the seven-year-old won his last two point-to-points, and his only two bumpers, one each at Newton Abbot and then here at Stratford.

He made his eagerly anticipated hurdling debut last month at Southwell where he let his supporters down with a four-length second at odds-on after racing a touch too freely early on, but that will have blown away a few cobwebs and he should be spot-on now. I do think he will be better over further, and better still when facing the larger obstacles, but he could be capable of a few wins first, starting this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Galahad Kid 3.25pm Stratford Evens Bet365