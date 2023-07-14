Swiss Bank Account?

Stratford are the one jumps meeting with half decent fields today, and if Two Past Eight is sent off the short priced favourite as expected for the Juvenile Hurdle at 2.50pm, then we may yet get an each way price about Swiss Money.

Twice a winner on the Flat at Pornichet-la Baule and then Longchamp in France, he is now with Milton Harris in Warminster, with the booking of Harry Cobden to ride an eye-catching jockey booking. Stakes need to be kept to a sensible level ahead of his hurdling debut, but if he gets the chance to use his Flat speed to best advantage, he may have too much toe for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Swiss Money 2.50pm Stratford 15/4 Paddy Power and Betfair