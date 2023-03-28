Time For Some Porridge

Johnny Who looks interesting ahead of his debut under rules in the bumper at 5.00pm, but I am wary of taking a short price about a horse not seen in anger since winning at Rathcannon in October 2021, though he did have the classy Hermes Allen back in third that day, and he has gone on to win three good races over hurdles before being beaten in the Ballymore at Cheltenham when sent off the 9/4 favourite.

He certainly has the potential to go on to be decent once he faces hurdles or better still a fence, but I prefer Mr Mackay on this occasion. Yet to win after three starts, he has only been beaten three lengths, five lengths and three lengths so clearly has the ability, and more importantly, he looks to have the speed for the two miles here, whereas his market rival may well be a lot better over further in the years ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mr Mackay 5.00pm Taunton 7/2 Bet365