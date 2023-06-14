TOOTHACHE IS A BALLS ACHE FOR VAN GERWEN

VAN GERWEN WITHDRAWS FROM MY DIESEL CLAIM WORLD CUP OF DARTS

Michael van Gerwen has been forced to withdraw from the 2023 My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts, and will be replaced by Dirk van Duijvenbode in the Netherlands team.

Van Gerwen had a pre-planned dental operation on Monday, and has not recovered sufficiently to be able to compete in Frankfurt this weekend.

As Dirk van Duijvenbode is the next highest ranked Dutch player in the PDC Order of Merit, he will now partner Danny Noppert for the second successive year.

The change now means that Netherlands will become the third seeds for the Second Round draw, with Wales’ Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton moving up to second seeds.

The 2023 My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts starts on Thursday June 15, with the seeded nations entering in the Second Round on Saturday.

The My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC’s international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

2023 My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts

Eissporthalle, Frankfurt

Thursday June 15 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – First Matches x12

Team 1 v Team 2 from each group

Switzerland v Italy

Poland v Portugal

Czech Republic v Singapore

Spain v South Africa

Republic of Ireland v Thailand

Northern Ireland v France

Belgium v Finland

Canada v India

Austria v Denmark

Germany v Hong Kong

Australia v Guyana

Latvia v New Zealand

Friday June 16

Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)

Group Stage – Second Matches x12

Loser First Match v Team 3

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – Final Matches x12

Winner First Match v Team 3

Saturday June 17

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 18

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

Group Stage – Best of seven legs

Second Round – Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 15 legs

Final – Best of 19 legs

All games will be played in a Doubles format.

Competing Nations & Pairings

Australia – Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock

Austria – Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez

Bahrain – Basem Mahmood, Abdulnasser Yusuf

Belgium – Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts

Canada – Matt Campbell, Jeff Smith

China – Xiaochen Zong, Lihao Wen

Croatia – Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grbavac

Czech Republic – Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek

Denmark – Vladimir Andersen, Benjamin Reus

England – Michael Smith, Rob Cross

Finland – Marko Kantele, Paavo Myller

France – Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre

Germany – Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler

Gibraltar – Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt

Guyana – Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald

Hong Kong – Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee

Hungary – Patrik Kovács, Levente Sárai

Iceland – Hallgrimur Egilsson, Vitor Charrua

India – Prakash Jiwa, Amit Gilitwala

Italy – Michele Turetta, Massimo Dante

Japan – Jun Matsuda, Tomoya Goto

Latvia – Madars Razma, Dmitriy Zhukov

Lithuania – Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas

Netherlands – Danny Noppert, Dirk van Duijvenbode

New Zealand – Ben Robb, Warren Parry

Northern Ireland – Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney

Philippines – Christian Perez, Lourence Ilagan

Poland – Krzysztof Ratajski, Krzysztof Kciuk

Portugal – Jose de Sousa, Luis Ameixa

Republic of Ireland – William O’Connor, Keane Barry

Scotland – Peter Wright, Gary Anderson

Singapore – Paul Lim, Harith Lim

South Africa – Devon Petersen, Vernon Bouwers

Spain – Jose Justicia, Tony Martinez

Sweden – Dennis Nilsson, Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland – Stefan Bellmont, Marcel Walpen

Thailand – Attapol Eupakaree, Yong Gaweenuntavong

Ukraine – Vladyslav Omelchenko, Illia Pekaruk

USA – Jules van Dongen, Leonard Gates

Wales – Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

Prize Fund (Per Team)

Winners – £80,000

Runners-Up – £50,000

Semi-Final Losers – £30,000

Quarter-Final Losers – £20,000

Last 16 Losers – £9,000

Second in Group – £5,000

Third in Group – £4,000

Total – £450,000

Photo credit Taylor Lanning/PDC