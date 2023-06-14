TOOTHACHE IS A BALLS ACHE FOR VAN GERWEN

VAN GERWEN WITHDRAWS FROM MY DIESEL CLAIM WORLD CUP OF DARTS
Michael van Gerwen has been forced to withdraw from the 2023 My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts, and will be replaced by Dirk van Duijvenbode in the Netherlands team.
Van Gerwen had a pre-planned dental operation on Monday, and has not recovered sufficiently to be able to compete in Frankfurt this weekend.
As Dirk van Duijvenbode is the next highest ranked Dutch player in the PDC Order of Merit, he will now partner Danny Noppert for the second successive year.
The change now means that Netherlands will become the third seeds for the Second Round draw, with Wales’ Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton moving up to second seeds.
The 2023 My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts starts on Thursday June 15, with the seeded nations entering in the Second Round on Saturday.
The My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC’s international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
2023 My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts
Eissporthalle, Frankfurt
Thursday June 15 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – First Matches x12
Team 1 v Team 2 from each group
Switzerland v Italy
Poland v Portugal
Czech Republic v Singapore
Spain v South Africa
Republic of Ireland v Thailand
Northern Ireland v France
Belgium v Finland
Canada v India
Austria v Denmark
Germany v Hong Kong
Australia v Guyana
Latvia v New Zealand
Friday June 16
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Group Stage – Second Matches x12
Loser First Match v Team 3
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – Final Matches x12
Winner First Match v Team 3
Saturday June 17
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round x4
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round x4
Sunday June 18
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals
Final
Format
Group Stage – Best of seven legs
Second Round – Best of 15 legs
Quarter-Finals – Best of 15 legs
Semi-Finals – Best of 15 legs
Final – Best of 19 legs
All games will be played in a Doubles format.
Competing Nations & Pairings
Australia – Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock
Austria – Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez
Bahrain – Basem Mahmood, Abdulnasser Yusuf
Belgium – Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts
Canada – Matt Campbell, Jeff Smith
China – Xiaochen Zong, Lihao Wen
Croatia – Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grbavac
Czech Republic – Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek
Denmark – Vladimir Andersen, Benjamin Reus
England – Michael Smith, Rob Cross
Finland – Marko Kantele, Paavo Myller
France – Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre
Germany – Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler
Gibraltar – Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt
Guyana – Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald
Hong Kong – Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee
Hungary – Patrik Kovács, Levente Sárai
Iceland – Hallgrimur Egilsson, Vitor Charrua
India – Prakash Jiwa, Amit Gilitwala
Italy – Michele Turetta, Massimo Dante
Japan – Jun Matsuda, Tomoya Goto
Latvia – Madars Razma, Dmitriy Zhukov
Lithuania – Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas
Netherlands – Danny Noppert, Dirk van Duijvenbode
New Zealand – Ben Robb, Warren Parry
Northern Ireland – Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney
Philippines – Christian Perez, Lourence Ilagan
Poland – Krzysztof Ratajski, Krzysztof Kciuk
Portugal – Jose de Sousa, Luis Ameixa
Republic of Ireland – William O’Connor, Keane Barry
Scotland – Peter Wright, Gary Anderson
Singapore – Paul Lim, Harith Lim
South Africa – Devon Petersen, Vernon Bouwers
Spain – Jose Justicia, Tony Martinez
Sweden – Dennis Nilsson, Oskar Lukasiak
Switzerland – Stefan Bellmont, Marcel Walpen
Thailand – Attapol Eupakaree, Yong Gaweenuntavong
Ukraine – Vladyslav Omelchenko, Illia Pekaruk
USA – Jules van Dongen, Leonard Gates
Wales – Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton
Prize Fund (Per Team)
Winners – £80,000
Runners-Up – £50,000
Semi-Final Losers – £30,000
Quarter-Final Losers – £20,000
Last 16 Losers – £9,000
Second in Group – £5,000
Third in Group – £4,000
Total – £450,000
Photo credit Taylor Lanning/PDC